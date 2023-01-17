Dawood Ibrahim Hiding in Karachi, Remarried Pakistani Woman, Haseena Parkar's Son Tells NIA

A shocking revelation has come to the fore whereby wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew has disclosed the fugitive’s hiding location in Pakistan and also the fact that he has married for the second time.

During an interrogation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September of 2022, Alishah Ibrahim Parkar, son of Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parkar, told the anti-terror probe agency that the wanted criminal is staying in the defense area of Pakistan’s Karachi near Abdulla Gazi Baba Dargah. Alishah also revealed that Dawood got married for the second time and his second wife is of Pathan origin while still being married to his first wife Maizabin.

Alishah also laid down the family tree of Ibrahim and said that the gangster’s wife gets in touch with people through WhatsApp calls.

The investigation agency has been raiding several locations and arresting people in connection with Dawood Ibrahim’s terror network. The agency had also submitted a chargesheet in the court in connection with the matter.

Dawood Ibrahim’s Aide Riyaz Bhati Arrested in Extortion Case

The NIA had in November of last year, filed a charge sheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, his close aide Chhota Shakeel and had also arrested three persons in a special court in Mumbai in a case related to a global terrorist network and a transnational organised criminal syndicate, namely D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India.

The other three people charge-sheeted were Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi, all residents of Mumbai.

In the last four years, the NIA said about Rs 12-13 crores have been sent via hawala transactions through “witness 6”, whose identity has been protected for security reasons.

“During investigation, it was revealed that Rashid Marfani, alias Rashid Bhai, used to accept work of hawala money transfer (called ‘gande messages’) of wanted gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel in Dubai for sending it to India,” the agency said in its chargesheet, according to Times of India.

Businessman Helps Ibrahim Set Up Unit in Pak

Last week, a special court in Mumbai on Monday sentenced gutkha manufacturer J M Joshi and two others to 10 years in jail in a case pertaining to helping fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides to set up a plant of the product in Karachi in Pakistan.

Joshi, Jamiruddin Ansari, and Farukh Mansuri were convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Indian Penal Code provisions by special judge BD Shelke. As per the prosecution, there was a monetary dispute between Joshi and co-accused Rasiklal Dhariwal, and the two sought the help of Ibrahim to resolve the dispute.

In return for settling the dispute, Ibrahim sought their assistance to set up a gutkha unit in Karachi in 2002, as per the prosecution.

