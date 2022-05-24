Dawood Ibrahim Lived in Pakistan, Chhota Shakeel’s Brother-in-Law and Gang Member Tells ED

Gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel lived in Pakistan, his gang member and Shakeel’s brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit told the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Shakeel is a known gangster and used to run an extortion racket through his henchmen. Some of them were Faheem Machmach (deceased), Najid Bharuchi and Nasir Kalia (deceased). Shakeel used to operate from Pakistan and as far as I know, he left India in 1995-96 and since then he is in Pakistan,” indiatoday.in quoted Qureshi’s statement to ED.

The indiatoday.in reported added Qureshi as telling ED: “I am not in touch with Shakeel now but was in touch with him till 2006, as he is my relative. After that, I never spoke to him because of his illegal activities. I also visited his home in Pakistan three to four times between 2000 and 2006. That time, Shakeel used to reside in Phase 5, Defence Area, Clifton, Karachi.”

Qureshi also revealed that Shakeel used to work for Ibrahim and they lived near Ghazi Shah Peer Mazar in Clifton, Karachi.

He was deported from Dubai in 2006 and was arrested upon his arrival in Mumbai in an extortion case registered against Shakeel and others in 2001.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime ACT (MCOCA) was also imposed on him and he was lodged in Arthur Road jail till 2010, but was acquitted owing to lack of evidence.

NEPHEW CONFIRMED

Ibrahim is in Karachi, his sister Haseena Parkar’s son Alishah Parkar has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Alishah Parkar has also told the ED that his family and he aren’t in contact with Ibrahim, adding that his wife Mehajabin contacts his wife and sisters during festivals, news agency ANI reported.

Reacting to the revelation made by Parkar’s son, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the Central government should take action on it.

