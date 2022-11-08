Dawood Planned Terror Attacks in India, NIA Says Gangster Sent Rs 25L to Aides in Mumbai Via Hawala

Fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his close aide Chhota Shakeel sent Rs 25 lakh cash from Pakistan to Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh in Mumbai through hawala channels for “commission of terrorist activities and committing big sensational incidents” in India’s financial capital, as per the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA on Saturday filed a charge sheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, his close aide Chhota Shakeel and three arrested persons in a special court in Mumbai in a case related to a global terrorist network and a transnational organised criminal syndicate, namely D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India. The other three people charge-sheeted are Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi — all residents of Mumbai.

In the last four years, the NIA said about Rs 12-13 crores have been sent via hawala transactions through “witness 6”, whose identity has been protected for security reasons.

“During investigation, it is revealed that Rashid Marfani, alias Rashid Bhai, used to accept work of hawala money transfer (called ‘gande messages’) of wanted gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel in Dubai for sending it to India,” the agency said in its chargesheet, according to Times of India.

The case was registered on February 3 at Police Station NIA Mumbai under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act read with different sections of the Indian Penal Code, the spokesperson said.

“Investigations have established that the accused persons who are members of the D-Company, a terrorist gang and an organised crime syndicate, had conspired to further the criminal activities of the gang by carrying out various types of unlawful activities,” the NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA said in furtherance of the conspiracy, they raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money, by threatening people, for the D-Company for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public.

“It has also been established that the arrested accused persons received huge amounts of money through hawala channels, from the absconding/wanted accused based abroad, meant for triggering sensational terrorist/criminal acts in Mumbai and other parts of India to create terror in the minds of people. The accused persons were holding/in possession of the said ‘proceeds of terrorism’,” the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here