1-min read

Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Held for Getting Membership in Mumbai Cricket Association Through Forgery

The college administration, recently, found out that Bhati had fabricated certain documents using a fake seal and a fake stamp of the college, and it approached the crime branch.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Held for Getting Membership in Mumbai Cricket Association Through Forgery
File photo of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Riyaz Bhati, alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been arrested for allegedly forging documents to get membership of a club of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the police said Tuesday.

Bhati (52) allegedly forged documents of the city-based Wilson College to obtain membership of the MCA club located in Bandra-Kurla Complex, a police official said.

He became a member of the club in 2013, the official added.

Recently, the college administration found out that Bhati had fabricated certain documents using a fake seal and a fake stamp of the college, and it approached the crime branch.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the crime branch arrested him Monday night from his house in suburban Versova and a local court remanded him in police custody till July 5.

Further probe is on.​

