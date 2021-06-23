Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar Arrested By NCB Mumbai in Drugs Case

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar has been arrested by the NCB in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty-five kg of charas was being brought from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and to be distributed in Mumbai from there.

Earlier, Kaskar was involved in a money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against him in connection with alleged extortion of a leading builder in Maharashtra.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here