CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar Arrested By NCB Mumbai in Drugs Case
1-MIN READ

Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar Arrested By NCB Mumbai in Drugs Case

Iqbal Kaskar (in white shirt).

Iqbal Kaskar (in white shirt).

Twenty-five kg of charas was being brought from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and was supposed to be distributed in Mumbai from there.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar has been arrested by the NCB in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty-five kg of charas was being brought from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and to be distributed in Mumbai from there.

Earlier, Kaskar was involved in a money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against him in connection with alleged extortion of a leading builder in Maharashtra.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 23, 2021, 15:18 IST