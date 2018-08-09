English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dawood Ibrahim's Masulla Building auctioned in Mumbai for Rs 3.5 Crore
Masulla Building, located in Bhendi Bazaar area of central Mumbai, was purchased by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which placed the highest bid of Rs 3.51crore rupees.
File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (PTI)
Mumbai: Property of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was auctioned on Thursday in Mumbai under the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, (SAFEMA).
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
