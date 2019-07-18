Dawood Ibrahim’s Nephew Arrested in Mumbai in Extortion Case While Trying to Flee Country
Rizwan Kaskar's arrest comes after Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell arrested Ahmed Raza Wadharia, a close aide of Ibrahim's gang member Fahim Machmach.
File image of Dawood Ibrahim.
Mumbai: Mumbai Police has arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar in connection with an extortion case, an official said on Thursday.
Rizwan Kaskar, the son of Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, was arrested on Wednesday night from the international airport when he was trying to escape the country, he said.
Two days ago, Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell arrested Ahmed Raza Wadharia, a close aide of Ibrahim's gang member Fahim Machmach, in an extortion case, a senior official from the crime branch said.
"During his interrogation, Rizwan Kaskar's name cropped up. Based on the information, a trap was laid and he was detained at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday night when he was trying to escape from the country," he said.
He was placed under arrest after detailed interrogation, the official added.
