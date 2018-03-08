English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dawood's Aide Farooq Takla, Key Conspirator in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case, Deported from Dubai
Mustak Mohammad Miya alias Farooq Takla, was at the immigration office of the Indira Gandhi International Airport when a CBI team arrested him as an Interpol Red Corner notice had been issued against him.
Mustak Mohammad Miya alias Farooq Takla was arrested in Delhi (News18)
New Delhi: Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla, wanted in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was arrested here on Thursday by the CBI after he arrived from Dubai.
He was arrested at the Delhi airport and will be produced before a designated court later on Thursday, the CBI spokesperson said.
According to the officials, in the know of developments, central intelligence agencies were working in securing arrests or deportations of close aides of Dawood, who has been designated by the US authorities as a global terrorist and faces sanctions in the United Nations.
