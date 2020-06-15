INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Day after Additional SP Tests Positive for Covid-19, Bareilly SSP & 25 Other Policemen Go into Quarantine

File photo of policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

File photo of policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

Bareilly DM Nitish Kumar said the infected official is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

  • PTI Bareilly
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
Share this:

A day after an additional superintendent of police tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the SSP and 25 other policemen went into quarantine on Monday.

Officials said while SSP Akhilesh Kumar Pandey went into home quarantine, 25 other policemen of the crime branch were quarantined at several facilities here.

Bareilly DM Nitish Kumar said the infected official is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr Ranjan Gautam said five new cases were detected on Monday, taking the total number of patients to 137. So far, two people have died of the infection in the district.

Share this:
Next Story