Day After Andheri Bridge Collapse, Mumbai Police Tweet About Grant Road Bridge Crack, Divert Traffic
On Tuesday, the city witnessed a severe breakdown of transport services after a bridge linking Andheri East to Andheri West collapsed.
The crack as seen on the Grant Road bridge.
New Delhi: A bridge at Mumbai's Grant Road Station has developed cracks and has been promptly closed by the city police in the wake of the bridge collapse at Andheri, in which five people were injured.
On Wednesday morning, the Mumbai Police tweeted, "The bridge at Grant road station has cracked, hence the traffic has been diverted to Nana chowk towards Kennedy bridge #TrafficUpdate".
Pictures from the scene show a long, deep long crack running along the divider. Yesterday, the city witnessed a severe breakdown of transport services after a bridge linking Andheri East to Andheri West collapsed. The overbridge, used by thousands of commuters each day, had been checked for safety barely seven months ago.
The incident at Andheri comes more than a year after 23 deaths in a stampede and eventual collapse on the Elphinstone Road foot overbridge on September 29, 2017.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
