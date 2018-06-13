English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Day After Apology, Michelin-starred Indian Chef Sacked for 'Anti-Islam' Tweet
Kochhar faced criticism after he took a dig at actor Priyanka Chopra for her tweet over a Quantico episode that portrayed Hindu nationalists as terrorists, the Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.
Atul Kochhar. (FACEBOOK)
New Delhi: A Dubai hotel has terminated the services of celebrity chef Atul Kochhar for his ‘anti-Islam’ comment in response to a tweet by actor Priyanka Chopra.
The Michelin-starred chef operated the award-winning Rang Mahal India restaurant at Dubai’s JW Marriot Marquis Hotel.
Bill Keffer, the general manager of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel was quoted saying by Gulf News: “Following the recent comments made by Chef Atul Kochhar, we have taken the decision to end our agreement with him for Rang Mahal. With the termination of our agreement, Chef Atul will no longer be associated with the restaurant.”
Kochhar faced criticism after he took a dig at Chopra for her tweet over a Quantico episode that portrayed Hindu nationalists as terrorists, the Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.
“It's sad to see that you have not respected the sentiments of Hindus who have been terrorised by Islam over 2,000 years. Shame on You (sic),” the chef tweeted on Sunday.
However, he later deleted the tweet and put out an apology, saying the “major error” was “made in the heat of the moment on Sunday”.
“There is no justification for my tweet ... I fully recognise my inaccuracies that Islam was founded around 1,400 years ago and I sincerely apologise. I am not Islamophobic, I deeply regret my comments that have offended many,” he wrote.
The ‘anti-Islam’ tweet had created furore on social media, with twitterati calling for firing the chef.
Also Watch
The Michelin-starred chef operated the award-winning Rang Mahal India restaurant at Dubai’s JW Marriot Marquis Hotel.
Bill Keffer, the general manager of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel was quoted saying by Gulf News: “Following the recent comments made by Chef Atul Kochhar, we have taken the decision to end our agreement with him for Rang Mahal. With the termination of our agreement, Chef Atul will no longer be associated with the restaurant.”
Kochhar faced criticism after he took a dig at Chopra for her tweet over a Quantico episode that portrayed Hindu nationalists as terrorists, the Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.
“It's sad to see that you have not respected the sentiments of Hindus who have been terrorised by Islam over 2,000 years. Shame on You (sic),” the chef tweeted on Sunday.
However, he later deleted the tweet and put out an apology, saying the “major error” was “made in the heat of the moment on Sunday”.
“There is no justification for my tweet ... I fully recognise my inaccuracies that Islam was founded around 1,400 years ago and I sincerely apologise. I am not Islamophobic, I deeply regret my comments that have offended many,” he wrote.
The ‘anti-Islam’ tweet had created furore on social media, with twitterati calling for firing the chef.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For