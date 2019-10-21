Day After Army Destroyed Terror Launch Pads in PoK, J&K Governor’s Warning to Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday warned Pakistan that India would completely destroy terrorist camps and go further inside their territory if the need arises.

The statement comes a day after Army chief Bipin Rawat said India targeted four terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to infiltration attempt by the neighbours.

“Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge, aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge (Will completely destroy the terrorist camps and if they don’t mend their ways, we will go further inside their territory),” said Malik.

In a major counter-offensive after Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on Sunday carried out heavy artillery strikes targeting four terror launch pads and several Pakistani military positions in Neelam Valley in PoK, killing 6-10 of their soldiers and as many terrorists, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said.

The Indian retaliation came a day after Pakistan military resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control to assist infiltration by terrorists, killing two Indian Army personnel and a civilian. Three others were also injured in the attack.

The retaliation has caused substantial harm to the terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC), Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of an event. "So far, as per the information available with us, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and nearly as many terrorists," the Army Chief said, adding that more information on terrorist casualty was being obtained.

"Three terror camps have been destroyed and on the fourth one also, we have caused severe damage," he said. If Pakistan continued with such activities, the Indian Army would not hesitate to retaliate, the Army chief asserted.

The army targeted the terror camps in Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi among others in PoK using artillery guns, after credible inputs that a large number of terrorists were operating there. According to sources, 10-15 terrorists were staying in each of the facilities at the time of the attack, the most significant offensive since India carried out the Balakot strike in February.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal denied that the Indian Army targeted terror camps in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to expose Indian "falsehood".

Spokesperson of Pakistan Military Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a series of tweets, claimed a total of five Pakistani civilians were killed in the Indian strikes. Pakistan also summoned Indian envoy Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the firing by Indian troops.

A senior Indian Army official rejected Ghafoor's allegations and claims.

In a statement, the Indian Army said Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked cease fire violations to assist infiltration by terrorists into Indian territories in the Tangadhar sector last evening.

"As a result calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads and several Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun positions were hit," it said.

