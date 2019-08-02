Day After Arriving in Tuticorin, Maldives Ex-Vice President Stays On-board Ship; No Word on Departure
Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor was not allowed to set foot on Indian soil as there was no information about his arrival and he did not enter via a valid entry point.
Former vice-president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb detained at Tuticorin Port (Tamil Nadu). (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Tuticorin: A day after he arrived here on a cargo vessel sans valid documents, the former Vice President of Maldives, Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor on Friday continued to stay put in the ship and police authorities here said they had no update on when he will leave home.
The Maldivian leader was still on the ship and Central government agencies were seized of the situation, and district police as of now has no update on the matter, a police official told PTI.
The ship was close to the berth and besides the dignitary, the nine other crew members were also on the ship, he added.
Going by an earlier input of the Centre that the Maldivian national did not have valid documents, it was expected that he will leave home, he said.
However, it was not known as to when he will exit, the official added.
The role of the local police was confined to providing security, he pointed out.
Adheeb had reached India on Thursday via sea route but was denied entry as he did not possess any valid document.
While the state police on Thursday said he "cannot deboard now, since there was no information about him coming to India," the Ministry of External Affairs had said he had not entered the country through a designated entry point.
"There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in Delhi.
"In the instant case, since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document, he has not been permitted entry into India," Kumar said about Adheeb's entry.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Lands Her First Front Flip Post-injury And We Couldn't Be More Impressed
- WATCH: Crocodile Swimming in Flooded Residential Area of Vadodara Attacks Dog
- Malaika Arora Poses Up a Storm in Beach Photo Shoot in Maldives
- Ashes 2019 | Smith Savours Ashes Century After Fearing Scandal Would End Career
- Google Play Pass Subscription in Works, Could Offer Premium Android Games and Apps