1-min read

Day After Arson Over Citizenship Act, Road and Rail Blockades Continue in Parts of West Bengal

Police said that incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Paraganas districts, and rural Howrah. Roads connecting north and south Bengal, was blocked in Murshidabad.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Mushidabad: Charred remains of a bus set on fire by protestors agitating against NRC and CAB, outside Beldanga station in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_13_2019_000342B)

Kolkata: Road and rail blockades continued in different parts of West Bengal on Saturday by people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Paraganas districts, and rural Howrah, police said.

The National Highway 34, one of the arterial roads that connect north and south Bengal, was blocked in Murshidabad. Several other roads in the district were also blocked, they said.

In Howarh district's Domjur area, the National Highway 6 was blocked as protester set tyers ablazed and ransacked several vehicles, the police said.

Huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation, they said.

Train movements were also blocked in the Sealdah-Hasnabad section of the Eastern Railway.

The agitators are staging sit-ins on the tracks at Shondaliya and Kakra Mirzapur stations of the section since 6.25 am, a railway spokesperson said.

Protests over the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law.

