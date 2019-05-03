English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After Arvind Kejriwal's Rs 10 Crore Bribe Claim, AAP MLA Anil Bajpai Joins BJP
Anil Bajpai joined the BJP in presence of national vice president and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, and Union Minister Vijay Goel, at the Delhi unit office here.
AAP MLA Anil Bajpai joined BJP on Friday in New Delhi
Loading...
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gandhi Nagar Anil Bajpai Friday joined the BJP.
The move comes at a time when AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading
Bajpai joined the BJP in presence of national vice president and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, and Union Minister Vijay Goel, at the Delhi unit office here.
"I worked for the AAP for 15 years. I was hurt by lack of respect and peculiar type of functioning in the party. It has detracted from its original path", he said.
On Wednesday, Sisodia alleged that the BJP offered Rs 10 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to switch sides.
However, Bajpai denied having taken money for joining the BJP and said Kejriwal is in the habit of making allegations and then tendering apologies.
Former Delhi BJP president and Union minister Goel Thursday claimed not seven but 14 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party and wanted to quit AAP due to "frustration and humiliation".
Three municipal councilors of AAP also joined the BJP.
The move comes at a time when AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading
Bajpai joined the BJP in presence of national vice president and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, and Union Minister Vijay Goel, at the Delhi unit office here.
"I worked for the AAP for 15 years. I was hurt by lack of respect and peculiar type of functioning in the party. It has detracted from its original path", he said.
On Wednesday, Sisodia alleged that the BJP offered Rs 10 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to switch sides.
However, Bajpai denied having taken money for joining the BJP and said Kejriwal is in the habit of making allegations and then tendering apologies.
Former Delhi BJP president and Union minister Goel Thursday claimed not seven but 14 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party and wanted to quit AAP due to "frustration and humiliation".
Three municipal councilors of AAP also joined the BJP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
- Fire Breaks Out at Chiranjeevi's Farmhouse, Sets of Film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Damaged
- J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results