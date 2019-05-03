Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Day After Arvind Kejriwal's Rs 10 Crore Bribe Claim, AAP MLA Anil Bajpai Joins BJP

Anil Bajpai joined the BJP in presence of national vice president and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, and Union Minister Vijay Goel, at the Delhi unit office here.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Day After Arvind Kejriwal's Rs 10 Crore Bribe Claim, AAP MLA Anil Bajpai Joins BJP
AAP MLA Anil Bajpai joined BJP on Friday in New Delhi
Loading...
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gandhi Nagar Anil Bajpai Friday joined the BJP.

The move comes at a time when AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading

Bajpai joined the BJP in presence of national vice president and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, and Union Minister Vijay Goel, at the Delhi unit office here.

"I worked for the AAP for 15 years. I was hurt by lack of respect and peculiar type of functioning in the party. It has detracted from its original path", he said.

On Wednesday, Sisodia alleged that the BJP offered Rs 10 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to switch sides.

However, Bajpai denied having taken money for joining the BJP and said Kejriwal is in the habit of making allegations and then tendering apologies.

Former Delhi BJP president and Union minister Goel Thursday claimed not seven but 14 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party and wanted to quit AAP due to "frustration and humiliation".

Three municipal councilors of AAP also joined the BJP.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram