Day After Attack on Army in Pulwama, Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Station; 3 Critical Among 10 Injured
Three people have been injured critically and have been rushed to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Srinagar: At least 10 people were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama town on Tuesday, police said.
Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at Pulwama police station, but it exploded outside the compound wall, injuring 10 people, three of them critically.
"Three critically injured civilians have been shifted to hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches," a police source said.
The attack comes a day after militants targeted an Army convoy with an IED in Pulwama in which 18 soldiers were injured. The injured were rushed to an army hospital in Srinagar where two soldiers succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning.
(With IANS inputs)
