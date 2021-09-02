Day After Being Appointed as Bengal DGP, Calcutta HC Summons Manoj Malviya for Non-Compliance of Order

Barely a day after he was appointed the Director-General of Police of West Bengal, the State’s senior-most IPS officer Manoj Malviya was summoned by the Calcutta High Court for non-compliance with a previous court order on two fake Ponzi companies.

Of course, Malviya was not at the helm of affairs of the State police when the order was passed but will have to remain present in court on September 21 in acceptance of responsibility of his office, or else may face contempt charges.

Malviya’s predecessor Virendra handed over his charges of the State’s highest office of police forces on Tuesday, August 31.

The high court’s Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order on Thursday after noticing the absence of the State government’s counsel in court at the time of the hearing.

The court had earlier passed an order directing the DGP’s office to ensure that the directors or proprietors of two Ponzi companies, Real Sunrise Chemtech Limited and Sun Plant Agro Limited, be presented before the court. That order was not found to be implemented by the State police leading the Bench to pass the latest order. The absence of the State’s counsel in court at the time of hearing meant that no submission was recorded from the government’s side.

Later, right before the Bench rose for the lunch break, State’s advocate Supratik Dhar moved an appeal to reconsider and recall the order. The court was, however, unimpressed and refused to budge.

While addressing Advocate General Kishore Dutta during a different hearing, the Bench stated that it has been frequently observing the absence of State counsels during hearings and urged the AG to take a serious note of the matter.

