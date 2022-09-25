Day after Being Scolded & Slapped, Student Shoots at Principal Twice in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

A student of a private school here shot at his principal on Saturday after the latter scolded him following an altercation with a peer, police said. The principal, Ram Singh Verma, was shot twice.

The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College in Sadarpur police station area of Biswan tehsil, they said.

The accused student had a quarrel with another student on Friday. Later, Verma scolded and slapped the boy, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, N P Singh said. Angry over being scolded, the student shot at Verma twice.

Sadarpur SHO Pradeep Singh said that around 8.30 am, the student stood up as soon as he saw the principal entering the classroom and opened fire when the victim turned towards him.

The student first shot one round in the air and then shot at the victim before being overpowered by other students and staff while he was loading the third bullet in the gun.

The principal suffered one bullet wound in his stomach and was first taken to local CHC and later shifted to KGMU trauma center in Lucknow. Doctors said the luckily the bullet did not damage any vital organs and exited the principal’s body.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, the ASP said, adding that the principal has been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

Sitapur SP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan told Times of India that prima facie, a .315 bore country-made pistol was used by the accused.

The student is absconding and efforts are on to trace him, police said.

