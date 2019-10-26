Day After Being Shifted to Goa Raj Bhawan from J&K, Satya Pal Malik Meets PM Modi
On October 31, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will become two separate Union territories to be governed by lieutenant governors.
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik. (PTI)
New Delhi: Satya Pal Malik, who has been shifted as governor of Goa, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Malik was moved to Goa and RK Mathur was appointed lieutenant governor of Ladakh.
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of Modi and Malik at the prime minister's official residence.
