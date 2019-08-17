Day After Being Stabbed by Husband, Delhi Woman Succumbs to Injuries
Representational Image.
New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday, a day after she was stabbed by her husband, who was in an inebriated state, at Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.
The deceased has been identified as Mohini, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur area of North West district, who was stabbed by her husband Sonu after an argument ensued between the couple.
The victim was rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for the treatment. On Thursday, the police received a PCR call about the incident from the couple's 21-year-old daughter after which a team was rushed to the spot.
"We had rushed her to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and later she was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for the treatment. However she succumbed to her injuries on Friday. We had registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Sonu. But now the case has been converted into a murder case," said a senior police officer.
Investigation has revealed that Mohini was stabbed by her husband Sonu after an argument ensued between them.
"Sonu was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked his wife. The knife used in the offence has been recovered," the officer added.
