Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Day After Being Stabbed by Husband, Delhi Woman Succumbs to Injuries

The deceased has been identified as a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur area of North West district, who was stabbed by her husband after an argument ensued between the couple.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Day After Being Stabbed by Husband, Delhi Woman Succumbs to Injuries
Representational Image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday, a day after she was stabbed by her husband, who was in an inebriated state, at Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohini, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur area of North West district, who was stabbed by her husband Sonu after an argument ensued between the couple.

The victim was rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for the treatment. On Thursday, the police received a PCR call about the incident from the couple's 21-year-old daughter after which a team was rushed to the spot.

"We had rushed her to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and later she was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for the treatment. However she succumbed to her injuries on Friday. We had registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Sonu. But now the case has been converted into a murder case," said a senior police officer.

Investigation has revealed that Mohini was stabbed by her husband Sonu after an argument ensued between them.

"Sonu was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked his wife. The knife used in the offence has been recovered," the officer added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram