Day After Bharat Bandh, Tension Persists in MP's Gwalior and Morena Districts
Morena’s Uttampura area witnessed firing on Tuesday and a mob pelted stones at the police. The police retaliated with gunshots.
Police Chowki in Meerut set ablaze by protesters.
Gwalior: Bhind, Morena and Gwalior districts of Madhya Pradesh which saw violent outrage during the Bharat Bandh on Monday remained tense even though curfew was relaxed in Gwalior. Prohibitive orders are still in place in Bhind and Morena.
Monday's protests in Madhya Pradesh left seven people dead and 175 injured, including 51 policemen.
Morena’s Uttampura area witnessed firing on Tuesday and a mob pelted stones at the police. The police retaliated with gunshots.
The police said that few of the alleged anti-social elements were rounded-up.
Meanwhile, Gwalior city was the worst affected with three deaths. Curfew was clamped on four police station areas in Gwalior and two in Dabra town which was only relaxed for few hours.
Educational institutions have been shut for two days. Arm licences also have been suspended till further orders. Several people present in the mob were seen brandishing weapons and firing shots during the bandh vandalism.
Locals claimed that the mob had even sneaked into residential areas on Monday and pelted stones at houses and damaged vehicles parked outside the houses.
SP and Collector Gwalior were pelted with stones on several occasions during the violence. Curfew remained in force in Murar, Gole ka Mandir and Thatipur areas while it was relaxed in Maharajpura area.
At Morena, schools and colleges have been closed and curfew remained in place. Internet services were also suspended. Heavy police force has been deployed.
The police have lodged an FIR against 1000 unidentified persons accused of arson and rioting on Monday. Prohibitive orders continued to remain in force in Bhind with three dead.
The MP police have formed a cell to track circulation of objectionable posts on social media. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has summoned top police and administrative officers for law and order review in the wake of Dalit agitation.
