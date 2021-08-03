Day After Cancelling Registration of 60 Private Hospitals, MP Govt Seeks Action Against 11 Doctors For Practicing Against Norms

A day after cancelling registrations of 60 private hospitals and nursing homes across Madhya Pradesh over several anomalies, the health directorate on Monday initiated action against 11 private medical practitioners for violating norms.

These practitioners were on contract with several private hospitals and clinics as resident doctors, however, as per the existing norms, a physician can be registered with only one hospital as a resident doctor.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Bhopal Dr Prabhakar Tiwari had served them notices seeking replies by July 3 but the physicians failed to reply, following which Dr Tiwari wrote to the Medical Council of India seeking action against them.

On the directives of the Health Directorate, 692 private hospitals and clinics were probed by different teams recently. Of these, the department cancelled the registrations of 60 hospitals and nursing homes on Sunday over various anomalies.

In several cases, the physician on whose name the hospital was registered was untraceable, while several institutions had no trained staff, said sources in the Health Directorate. The investigation teams had sent notices to 301 hospitals and nursing homes and action was taken only after several of them failed to respond.

As many as 24 hospitals came under scrutiny in Gwalior, 10 in Bhopal, 5 in Sehore, 4 in Harda, 3 in Jabalpur, 3 in Bhind, 2 in Shivpuri, 2 in Dhar, 2 in Betul and Rajgarh, Barwani, Datia, Guna and Shajapur 1 each.

The 10 hospitals which did not report qualified resident doctors and nurses during the inspection, all failed to keep proper records, said CMHO.

Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang said, ”In the internal probe carried out by the health department, it emerged that many people died due to delay in treatment and poor treatment at private hospitals. The probe was done by chief medical and health officers in 52 districts in June and July. They found grave irregularities at 60 hospitals.”

Most of these institutions had employed ayurvedic doctors and homeopathic doctors while allopathic doctors only paid visits during treatment, the minister claimed adding several lacked basic amenities including ICU, oxygen beds, ventilators and so on.

Further stating that well-equipped institutions only will be included as Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in August and 60 hospitals will have to improve amenities and re-apply for registration.

