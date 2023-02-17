CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Day After Charred Bodies of Muslim Men Found in Haryana, Alleged Role of Bajrang Dal, Cow Vigilantes Surfaces | Details

Police and a forensic team have begun an investigation to ascertain the identity of the victims. (Image: News18)

The horrific incident was reported on Thursday morning when Junaid and Nasir's charred skeletons were found in Bhiwani

A day after two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana’s Bhiwani area, the police investigation revealed an alleged role of cow vigilantes and right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal in the kidnapping and burning of the two Muslim Men. According to Police, a kidnapping case has been filed against five men, said to be cow vigilantes from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Nasir and 35-year-old Junaid alias Juna, both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, said Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu. The police have arrested one person so far, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The horrific incident was reported on Thursday morning when Junaid and Nasir’s charred skeletons were found in Bhiwani. They were allegedly involved in cow smuggling, the suspicion of which allegedly led to their brutal deaths.

“To ascertain whether the two men are the same who were kidnapped, our team has gone to the spot with the family members," the Rajasthan Police said on Friday. Special teams have been created to nab the accused. Police sources said that the two men were first beaten up and then burnt alive, in a four-wheeler.

Nasir and Junaid had left their home for some work in a Bolero on Thursday morning and were abducted and later killed by 8-10 men. The FIR was filed by a man named Ismail, who is Nasir and Junaid’s cousin. The complainant claimed that the victims were abducted by members of the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal.

A team of police is trying to identify the vehicle with the help of the chassis number. IG Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava said that the SUV with the same engine and chasis number was found in a burnt condition in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district and there were two charred bodies found inside.

A police team had reached the spot with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team experts to investigate the case and collect evidence on Thursday.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopal Garh police station in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

