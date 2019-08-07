Take the pledge to vote

Day After Criticising India for Ladakh Move, China Grants Visas to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Pilgrims

China had on Tuesday expressed its opposition to India's move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh.

News18.com

August 7, 2019
Day After Criticising India for Ladakh Move, China Grants Visas to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Pilgrims
Representative image.
New Delhi: China on Wednesday granted visas to a group of Indians undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on Wednesday, hours after the country opposed India's move to make Ladakh a new union territory.

While one batch left at 6am by bus, the other group is reported to left around 11am.

Asking India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, China on Tuesday said they should avoid actions that "unilaterally" change the status quo and exacerbate tensions between them as it voiced "serious concern" over the situation in Kashmir.

China also expressed its opposition to India's move to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise."

The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

