Day After Diwali, Delhi Records Season's Lowest Maximum Temperature

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, four notches below the normal and also the city's lowest maximum temperature this season so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 15 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 69 per cent at 5.30 pm. On Saturday, the national capital is expected to witness a "partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning and strong surface winds during the day," according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach up to 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to settle at 14 degrees Celsius, it forecast. On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.8 degrees Celsius.

