Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

‘Don’t Fall Into Trap’: Anupam Kher Tells Gambhir a Day After He Condemned Assault on Muslim Man

In a tweet posted on Monday morning, Gautam Gambhir had condemned the attack and asked authorities to take 'exemplary' action in the matter.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Don’t Fall Into Trap’: Anupam Kher Tells Gambhir a Day After He Condemned Assault on Muslim Man
Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha winning candidate Gautam Gambhir addresses the media at Delhi party office, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir termed as "deplorable" the alleged assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram, actor Anupam Kher advised him to not “fall into a trap of getting popular with a section of media” and refrain from making statements.

“Dear @GautamGambhir !! Congratulations on your win. As a passionate Indian it made me very happy. Not that you have asked for my advise but still- Don’t get into a trap of getting popular with a section of media. It is your work that will speak. Not necessarily your statements,” Kher tweeted on Tuesday.




In a tweet posted on Monday morning, Gambhir had condemned the attack and asked authorities to take "exemplary" action in the matter.




His comments, however, did not go down well among a few of his partymen in Delhi who said the words of the cricketer-turned-politician may be used against the BJP by the opposition parties.

“Gambhir is no longer a cricketer and he should realise this that his words and actions will be seen through the prism of politics. Nobody likes such incidents but what is the use of commenting on an incident in Haryana which may be used against the BJP by other parties," a senior Delhi BJP leader was quoted as saying soon after Gambhir posted the tweet.

However, the cricketer-politician said his secularism emanated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and added that any oppression based on caste or religion is deplorable.

"My thoughts on secularism emanate from honourable PM Mr Modi's mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".. I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what the idea of India is based on," he said in another tweet.

Gambhir who joined the BJP before the recent Lok Sabha polls, contested from East Delhi seat and defeated Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely by 3.91 lakh votes.

The Muslim man identified as Mohamad Baker Alam alleged in his complaint to the police that four unidentified youths accosted him in a lane in Sadar Bazar area of the city and objected to his wearing the skull cap.

"They removed my cap and slapped me, while asking me to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai. As I followed their instruction and chanted Bhrat Mata ki Jai, they asked me to chant Jai Sri Ram which I refused. At this, the youths picked up stick and began mercilessly beating me," he said in his complaint.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram