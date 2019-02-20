Day After Iconic Designer's Death, Kapil Sibal Calls Pakistan 'Karl Lagerfeld of Terror'

Pakistan is the Karl Lagerfeld ( late globally recognised fashion designer ) of terror .



Prime Minister Imran Khan wants India to provide him with 'actionable intelligence' of Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama .



The actionable intelligence is under his country's protection ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 20, 2019

A day after the death of iconic German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan, calling the neighbour the “Karl Lagerfeld of terror”.Slamming Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s statement on the Pulwama terror attack in which he warned of retaliation if India launched military strikes, Sibal said the “actionable intelligence” he demanded in the televised address was under his country’s protection, a reference to Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.“Pakistan is the Karl Lagerfeld (late globally recognised fashion designer) of terror. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants India to provide him with 'actionable intelligence' of Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama . The actionable intelligence is under his country's protection!” Sibal tweeted.On Tuesday, Imran Khan denied allegations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. "Pakistan is moving towards stability. Why would we do something like this? If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you, we will take action, not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan,” he said.JeM is believed have strong support from the Pakistani army and Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI.India, however, dismissed Imran Khan's "offer" to investigate "if given proof" as a “lame excuse.”"Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action," said India’s statement.On Imran Khan's call for proof, the government said: "In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of "guaranteed action" ring hollow, given the track record of Pakistan."India further pointed out that the Pakistan PM had neither condemned the attack nor condoled the deaths of the soldiers.Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack carried out by a 19-year-old school dropout who joined the outfit last year.