English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After Iconic Designer's Death, Kapil Sibal Calls Pakistan 'Karl Lagerfeld of Terror'
Slamming Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s statement on the Pulwama terror attack in which he warned of retaliation if India launched military strikes, Sibal said the “actionable intelligence” he demanded in the televised address was under his country’s protection.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after the death of iconic German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan, calling the neighbour the “Karl Lagerfeld of terror”.
Slamming Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s statement on the Pulwama terror attack in which he warned of retaliation if India launched military strikes, Sibal said the “actionable intelligence” he demanded in the televised address was under his country’s protection, a reference to Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.
“Pakistan is the Karl Lagerfeld (late globally recognised fashion designer) of terror. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants India to provide him with 'actionable intelligence' of Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama . The actionable intelligence is under his country's protection!” Sibal tweeted.
On Tuesday, Imran Khan denied allegations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. "Pakistan is moving towards stability. Why would we do something like this? If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you, we will take action, not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan,” he said.
JeM is believed have strong support from the Pakistani army and Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI.
India, however, dismissed Imran Khan's "offer" to investigate "if given proof" as a “lame excuse.”
"Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action," said India’s statement.
On Imran Khan's call for proof, the government said: "In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of "guaranteed action" ring hollow, given the track record of Pakistan."
India further pointed out that the Pakistan PM had neither condemned the attack nor condoled the deaths of the soldiers.
Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack carried out by a 19-year-old school dropout who joined the outfit last year.
Slamming Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s statement on the Pulwama terror attack in which he warned of retaliation if India launched military strikes, Sibal said the “actionable intelligence” he demanded in the televised address was under his country’s protection, a reference to Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.
“Pakistan is the Karl Lagerfeld (late globally recognised fashion designer) of terror. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants India to provide him with 'actionable intelligence' of Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama . The actionable intelligence is under his country's protection!” Sibal tweeted.
Pakistan is the Karl Lagerfeld ( late globally recognised fashion designer ) of terror .— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 20, 2019
Prime Minister Imran Khan wants India to provide him with 'actionable intelligence' of Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama .
The actionable intelligence is under his country's protection !
On Tuesday, Imran Khan denied allegations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. "Pakistan is moving towards stability. Why would we do something like this? If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you, we will take action, not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan,” he said.
JeM is believed have strong support from the Pakistani army and Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI.
India, however, dismissed Imran Khan's "offer" to investigate "if given proof" as a “lame excuse.”
"Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action," said India’s statement.
On Imran Khan's call for proof, the government said: "In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of "guaranteed action" ring hollow, given the track record of Pakistan."
India further pointed out that the Pakistan PM had neither condemned the attack nor condoled the deaths of the soldiers.
Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack carried out by a 19-year-old school dropout who joined the outfit last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi's Push for Green Mobility in India: World's 1st Converted Electric Train, e-Bus and FAME Scheme
- ACT Fibernet Offering 100GB Additional Data, Amazon Fire TV Stick With Select Plans
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Lady Gaga Ends Her Engagement to Beau Christian Carino: Report
- After Pulwama, CRPF Madadgaar Has Become the Lifeline for Kashmiris All Over
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results