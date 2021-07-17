Day After Jalgaon Crash, Another Aviation Academy Plane Crashes in MP; Scindia Rushes Probe Team

A Cessna aircraft, being flown solo, that belonged to an aviation academy in Madhya Pradesh has crashed, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday, adding that the trainee involved was safe.

“Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site," he told ANI.

The news comes a day after a pilot was killed and another was injured as a small trainer aircraft crashed in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district’s Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges around 4.30 pm.

“One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," he said. One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the aircraft," police had said.

The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra.

Scindia had said on Friday he was shocked to hear about the tragic crash. “An investigation team is being rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery," he had said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here