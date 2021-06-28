Day After Jammu Attack, Army Spots 2 Drones Over Kaluchak Military Camp, Opens Fire

A day after two Indian Air Force personnel were left injured in two bomb blasts at the IAF base, an Army sentry opened fire on noticing two suspected drone hovering over brigade headquarters in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours of Monday.

“During the intervening night of June 27-28, two separate Drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the Drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress," officials said.

The whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

Early Sunday, two bombs were dropped at the IAF base, injuring two Indian Air Force personnel. The explosions took place at around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other.

The first blast ripped through the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city. The second one was on the ground, officials said.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the JeM might have been behind the attack, adding that the organisation might also have received support from another entity as the attack “could not happen without the active involvement of the Pakistani Army, or ISI”.

It is also suspected that RDX was used in the blasts, another source said. Samples have been sent for further lab tests, and about 1.5 kg explosive was used in each of the improvised explosive devices (IED), they added.

Even while officials were investigating the drone attack, another major strike was averted when a person, suspected to be affiliated to another Pakistan-based terror outfit, Lashker-e-Taiba, was arrested along with an IED weighing around 6 kg, said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

Singh also termed the airport blasts a terror attack. The police and other agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are working with IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack. The NIA is likely to take over the probe.

Police have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have also been added to the FIR filed at Satwari police station on the application of a junior warrant officer of the IAF, officials said.

