Day After Jharkhand Woman Accuses Nephew of ‘Taking Advantage’, She is Stripped, Hair Chopped Off

A woman from Koderma district of Jharkhand was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew, police said on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI, the victim had a day earlier complained against her 22-year-old nephew for taking advantage of her.

She had told some women of Dengodih village that her nephew had been taking advantage of her for the last three months in her husband's absence. But instead of helping her, a women panchayat was called on August 21, where she was beaten and her hair was chopped off.

In her complaint, the woman said she was dragged out of her house and brought before the panchayat, comprising mostly women, to reprimand her. The police have registered a case against 11 people for their involvement in the case.

The police are investigating the matter.

