Day After J&K Govt Cuts Short Amarnath Yatra Over Terror Alert, 363 Pilgrims Moved from Baltal Route

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir government curtailed the Amarnath Yatra citing a terror alert, 363 pilgrims have been moved out from Baltal, the point where pilgrimage route begins. The pilgrims were shifted on Saturday to Jammu and no one is said to be left on the route.

The decision to curtail the Yatra was taken on Friday after the Army revealed inputs confirming the possibility of a terror attack. In addition to this, the Army had also said that it had information that Pakistan was planning to disrupt the annual pilgrimage.

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of the safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” an order issued by the state Home Department on Friday afternoon read.

Meanwhile, uncertainty prevails in the Valley as the Indian Air Force’s Lockheed Martin C-130s are said to be bringing in additional troops. This comes just days after the Ministry of Home Affairs had deployed 100 additional companies of paramilitary personnel in the Valley.

Justifying the move, the Home Ministry on Friday had said that deployment of paramilitary forces in the state was based on the security situation there and requirements of rotation.

In another unexpected development, the state police withdrew security from a number of shrines, mosques and even some courts. According to a source, an additional 25,000 troops have also been called in to the Valley although the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) denied such reports. The deployment has given rise to apprehension about the abrogation of the contentious Article 35A.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.