English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After Himachal Tragedy, Mother of Bride-to-be Holds Onto Bag From Her Last Shopping Trip
A day later, Poonam’s inconsolable mother keeps digging in the bag full of wedding items that Poonam was coming home with as if her fingers are yearning to find her daughter in there. She can feel her child’s presence in her life again in that soiled bag.
Poonam's parents sit with her photograph and bag at their Himachal residence. (Image: News18)
All that Poonam Pathania’s family is left with is a dusty blue bag. The 21-year-old was the sole outsider in the ill-fated school bus that fell into a 100-feet deep gorge in Nurpur, Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, snuffing out the lives of 24 schoolchildren, two teachers, the bus driver and Poonam.
Poonam, who had taken a lift while on her way home, was out to buy wedding fineries for her big day on May 11.
A day later, Poonam’s inconsolable mother keeps digging in the bag full of wedding items that Poonam was coming home with as if her fingers are yearning to find her daughter in there. She can feel her child’s presence in her life again in that soiled bag.
Poonam’s bag still has her bridal clothes with shiny ‘gota’ embroidery on them, some snacks and a small teddy bear... all signs of the dreams Poonam was living for in her last days.
Meanwhile, a stoic silence marks the face of her father as words fail him when he tries to recollect how Poonam had come home a fortnight ago from Chandigarh — where she was working in an IT company — to prepare for her new life. “She wanted to go for higher studies,” he says.
Poonam’s home is a mere three-minute walk from the accident site and her parents now wish only if she would have walked the distance instead of boarding the schoolbus.
The tragedy has also killed two other children in their family, Yuvraj and Shagun.
Meanwhile, residents of village Puhada cremated 13 of their children and buried five others as they were too young to be cremated as per religious beliefs. The death toll is the highest in this village.
Also Watch
Poonam, who had taken a lift while on her way home, was out to buy wedding fineries for her big day on May 11.
A day later, Poonam’s inconsolable mother keeps digging in the bag full of wedding items that Poonam was coming home with as if her fingers are yearning to find her daughter in there. She can feel her child’s presence in her life again in that soiled bag.
Poonam’s bag still has her bridal clothes with shiny ‘gota’ embroidery on them, some snacks and a small teddy bear... all signs of the dreams Poonam was living for in her last days.
Meanwhile, a stoic silence marks the face of her father as words fail him when he tries to recollect how Poonam had come home a fortnight ago from Chandigarh — where she was working in an IT company — to prepare for her new life. “She wanted to go for higher studies,” he says.
Poonam’s home is a mere three-minute walk from the accident site and her parents now wish only if she would have walked the distance instead of boarding the schoolbus.
The tragedy has also killed two other children in their family, Yuvraj and Shagun.
Meanwhile, residents of village Puhada cremated 13 of their children and buried five others as they were too young to be cremated as per religious beliefs. The death toll is the highest in this village.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|6
|21
|1
|Australia
|50
|38
|42
|130
|2
|England
|24
|29
|21
|74
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|7
|26
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|25
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Reports of Data Misuse by App Developers
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto