Day After Kiss Controversy, Papon Steps Down as Judge on the Reality Show

: Singer-composer Papon, who is charged with inappropriately kissing a minor during FB livestream, on Saturday stepped down from his role as judge on the reality show, where the minor is a contestant.Papon, in a tweet, expressed faith in the judicial system and said "truth will prevail"."Since I am in no mental state to fulfil most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over. I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth wil prevail. In the interim, I would appreciate that my privacy is respected," Papon said on Twitter.In a video that went viral on social media, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of the singing reality show "The Voice India Kids". The artiste, who is also one of the judges on the show, can be seen planting a kiss on the girl's lips.However, the girl's father said that Papon is a mentor and a father-figure to his daughter.Defending himself after the controversy broke out, Papon said: "What you saw in the video is not intentional. It was just a moment of affection that is being portrayed otherwise."Papon has also apologised for touching the "girl child", saying he had "innocent thoughts"."I am very painfully conscious of the accusations that have been made against me in the last few days. Anyone who knows me would be aware that I am an extremely affectionate and expressive person," Papon said in a statement.Papon said it was an accidental move and not a sexual assault.The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued notice to both singer Papon and the said TV entertainment channel after the video came to light."We have seen the video and have gone through the written complaint which came to us from Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan. We felt this is a provocative case. Necessary legal action will be taken," the official added.