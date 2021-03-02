After Linking Cyber Attack to Mumbai Power Outage, Nitin Raut May Table Report in Assembly Tomorrow

Day after revealing that cyber attack for behind the massive power outage in Mumbai in October last year, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut is likely to table cyber report in the assembly on Wednesday.

On October 12, a grid failure in Mumbai resulted in a massive power outage, stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and hitting the economic activity hard.

Interacting with media persons outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday, Raut said the state government, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) and the Central Electricity Authority had set up a separate committees to probe the cause of the power outage and their reports have been received.