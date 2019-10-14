Day After Mariam Thresia Gets Sainthood, Kerala Doctor's FB Post Sparks Medicine vs Miracle Row

Thiruvananthapuram: A Facebook post from February by Indian Medical Association Kerala state secretary Dr N Sulphi has become the subject of discussion after the canonisation of Mother Mariam Thresia.

Dr Sulphi's post stated that "acute respiratory failure", curing which elevated the 20th-century nun to the status of a saint, was impossible to be treated with a miracle. The doctor also pushed for certain guidelines for granting sainthood that steered clear of medical miracles.

In the Facebook post, the doctor clarifies that he is not against any religious beliefs, but with time, rituals and superstition should also change.

He added that he should also be made a saint considering the fact that he has treated a number of patients.

Church authorities, on the other hand, said that there was no reason for people to believe that the scientific field is devoid of such miracles.

Father Varghese Vallikattu, deputy secretary general of the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) told CNN-News18, "Miracles are there, miracles exist. How can we rule that out? Every day you see miracles, if you have the eye for it."

Her further added, "There could be people like doctors trying to explain everything medically and scientifically. That is also welcome."

On the argument over medical miracles as guidelines, Father Varghese said, "The Church cannot make anyone a saint. God has to show us a sign which is not scientifically or humanly explained. But, there should not be any kind of opposition between Church belief and scientific reality."

"Yes, the dialogue should go on. That's how the faith becomes more trust-worthy and objective. It's not blind faith. Faith and reason should go together," he said.

