Day after Marriage, 19-year-old Woman Stabbed by Former Boyfriend in Maharashtra
The woman, resident of Ambernath town, told police that she was in love with the accused, but chose to marry another man at her parents' behest.
Representational Image.
Thane: A 19-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by her former boyfriend a day after she married another man in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said.
While the accused Vishal Khade (19), resident of Vadole village in the district, was arrested, the woman was hospitalised and out of danger, said an official.
The woman, resident of Ambernath town, told police that she was in love with Khade, but chose to marry another man at her parents' behest. The wedding took place on Wednesday.
Around 8.30 on Thursday morning, as the woman was returning from a public toilet near her house, Khade allegedly accosted her and stabbed her. He also allegedly stabbed her husband when he tried to rescue her.
The woman was admitted to a government hospital and was out of danger while her husband suffered minor injuries, said senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal of Ambernath police station.
Khade was soon arrested and booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). Further probe is on.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders