Day After Massive Protests in Amritsar, Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Toofan to be Released Today

Self-styled religious preacher Amritpal Singh’s close aide Lovepreet Toofan will be released on Friday, Amritsar Police said. According to police, the evidence produced in court suggests he wasn’t present at the spot where violence took place on February 15.

Reports of his release come a day after a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in Punjab, where massive protests were seen by Amritpal Singh’s supporters who blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway and gheraoed the Ajnala police station.

Notably, Bhagwant Mann’s office had denied the reports of Toofan’s release on Thursday. However, police had announced his release hours after massive demonstrations came to an end in Amritsar.

Amritpal Singh is a 29-year-old pro-Khalistan controversial leader who is also the founder of ‘Waris Punjab De’. Renewing calls for the freedom of Punjab and the creation of Khalistan, Amritpal has invoked the teachings of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed on June 6, 1984 during Operation Bluestar.

“The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don’t cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next… They think we can’t do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," Amritpal Singh, chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group, said on Thursday.

A heavy Police force was deployed outside the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on Friday morning.

Amritpal Singh’s supporters were seen breaking through a barricade put up by the police in Amritsar on Thursday. Unafraid of the law, the mob, brandishing swords and sticks, breached the fencing outside the police station over a demand to released their chief’s close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

