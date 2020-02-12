Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Day After Massive Victory in Delhi Assembly Polls, Kejriwal Meets LG Anil Baijal
Arvind Kejriwal will also hold meeting with the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo : PTI)
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas here on Wednesday, a day after he scripted a spectacular victory sweeping the Delhi polls.
The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes. Sources said the two discussed the oath-taking ceremony which could take place over the weekend.
As per procedure, Kejriwal is also likely to tender his resignation to pave the way for his fresh swearing-in as the chief minister.
Kejriwal will also hold meeting with the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. The legislators will then elect him as the leader of the legislature party, following which he will stake claim to form government.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang Look Royal at Their Wedding Reception Ceremony, See Pics and Videos
- NASA Is Looking For New Astronauts to Walk on the Moon and You're Eligible to Apply!
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: 8K Video, 120Hz Display And Super Fast Charging on The Menu
- Forza Street Android Debut is Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Phones; You Can Preorder Now
- Watch: AAP Supporters Dance to Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' after Kejriwal's Delhi Sweep