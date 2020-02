Day After Massive Victory in Delhi Assembly Polls, Kejriwal Meets LG Anil Baijal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas here on Wednesday, a day after he scripted a spectacular victory sweeping the Delhi polls.

The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes. Sources said the two discussed the oath-taking ceremony which could take place over the weekend.

As per procedure, Kejriwal is also likely to tender his resignation to pave the way for his fresh swearing-in as the chief minister.

Kejriwal will also hold meeting with the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. The legislators will then elect him as the leader of the legislature party, following which he will stake claim to form government.

