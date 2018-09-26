English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Meerut Cops Thrash Girl, VHP Goons Attack Her Muslim Friend in Front of Police
A video of the attack showed the right-wing outfit’s members threatening the youth, saying “Chun Chun ke maarenge.”
Meerut Police officers beating up the girl on Tuesday. (Video grab)
Lucknow: A day after cops filmed themselves beating up a woman for befriending a Muslim man, another video surfaced on Wednesday showing VHP goons beating up the youth in front of the police.
In the video that did the rounds of social media sites, the VHP men can be seen threatening the Muslim youth and asking him to end his relationship with the Hindu girl, who is a medical student, or else they would thrash him even more severely.
“Chun Chun ke maarenge,” the right-wing outfit’s members can be heard saying in the clip.
All this was happening right in front of policemen, who instead of stopping the goons, questioned the Muslim youth instead.
Police said a case has been filed against 18 identified and 25 unidentified people for beating up the youth in Jagrati Vihar area of the Meerut.
This comes just a day after the UP police faced severe flak for abusing and thrashing the girl for her relationship with the Muslim boy. The interfaith couple had been apprehended by VHP workers, who alleged it was a case of ‘Love Jihad’.
UP police had ordered an investigation into the incident and ordered a suspended three policemen for harassing the girl. However, no case has been registered against them, nor has a departmental inquiry been ordered.
