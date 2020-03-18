Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Day After Modi’s Appeal for SAARC-like Video Conference, Saudi Arabia Follows Suit With Virtual G20 Meet

Saudi Arabia announced it would bring together leaders from the Group of 20 major economies to address the global coronavirus crisis and discuss policies to safeguard the global economy.

News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Day After Modi’s Appeal for SAARC-like Video Conference, Saudi Arabia Follows Suit With Virtual G20 Meet
File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed India's initiative of organising a video conference among SAARC countries on the Coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it would convene a virtual summit of G20 leaders on the issue.

In what is being largely seen as a diplomatic win for Modi, Saudi Arabia announced it would bring together the leaders from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) to address the global crisis. The G20 leaders will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy.

The summit, Saudi Arabia said, will build on efforts by finance ministers and bank governors from the G20, as well as senior health, trade and foreign ministries to determine the much needed steps in fighting the pandemic.

In a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, PM Modi discussed with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince the need for coordinated efforts to address the global challenge arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

He also mentioned about India's recent initiative to organise a video conference among SAARC countries on the pandemic, and the two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders would be useful at a global scale.

The exercise can be used to discuss specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instil confidence in the global population, Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The US on Tuesday praised India for proposing “practical solutions” to contain the spread of COVID-19 by involving the SAARC leaders.

“Global challenges require coordinated and agile responses. The recent videoconference among #SAARC leaders on #COVID19 showed how leaders can present practical proposals, such as establishing a regional fund. Let’s all keep working together to fight this worldwide outbreak,” tweeted Alice G. Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

Russia also hailed PM Modi’s initiative by calling the SAARC video-conference as “timely”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram