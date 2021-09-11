Day After Mumbai Shocker, 20-year-old Woman Drugged, Gang-raped in Moving Car Near Chennai

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by five men in a car in Kanchipuram near Chennai two days ago. The woman, who is an employee of a mobile phones shop, was dropped off the side of the road after the incident. The police formed special teams and arrested the accused.

The survivor is undergoing treatment and is said to be recovering.

The survivor had met with an acquaintance named Gunaseelan who, according to police sources, gave her a sedative-laced soft drink which made her unconscious. After this, Gunaseelan and his friends took turns to sexually assault her in a moving car on the roads near Kanchipuram city.

After sometime when the survivor regained consciousness, she tried to fight with all the accused in the car and shouted for help. Hearing the noise, the passersby rushed to help her which forced the accused to drop her off the side of the road and ran away.

The police have arrested four of those named in the FIR on September 9, while the other was nabbed on Friday. The police have slapped cases under sections of the IPC, including the offence of gang-rape and sexual assault.

