English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Day After Modi's Grand Inauguration, Bastar Flight Cancelled
Eight people boarded the plane from Bastar which was flagged off by PM Modi from Bhilai. The plane was given the traditional water canon salute at the airport after being inaugurated.
Image for representation.
Chhattisgarh: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off UDAN in Bhilai, the flight seems to have already hit a roadblock. According to sources, the flight from Jagdalpur to Vishakapatnam was cancelled after it failed to receive naval clearance.
Once authorities of Vishakapatnam Airport realised that the clearance had not been given, they informed officials in Air Odisha and denied the aircraft's permission to land in Vishakapatnam. The air services in Bastar are the responsibility of Air Odisha.
Bastar, battling Maoist insurgency for long, on Friday became the latest addition to the country's aviation map with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the first flight from Jagdalpur to Raipur. The regional connectivity scheme UDAN, links Bastar, 20 km from Jagdalpur, aerially with Chhattisgarh's capital, which is well connected to different cities in the country.
Eight people boarded the plane from Bastar which was flagged off by PM Modi from Bhilai. The plane was given the traditional water canon salute at the airport after being inaugurated.
Also Watch
Once authorities of Vishakapatnam Airport realised that the clearance had not been given, they informed officials in Air Odisha and denied the aircraft's permission to land in Vishakapatnam. The air services in Bastar are the responsibility of Air Odisha.
Bastar, battling Maoist insurgency for long, on Friday became the latest addition to the country's aviation map with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the first flight from Jagdalpur to Raipur. The regional connectivity scheme UDAN, links Bastar, 20 km from Jagdalpur, aerially with Chhattisgarh's capital, which is well connected to different cities in the country.
Eight people boarded the plane from Bastar which was flagged off by PM Modi from Bhilai. The plane was given the traditional water canon salute at the airport after being inaugurated.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals
- Ashwin Now has Zaheer Khan in his Shadow, Becomes Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests for India
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor
- Story of Missing Donkeys: How Africa's Beasts of Burden Are Falling Prey to China's Health Fad