GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Day After Modi's Grand Inauguration, Bastar Flight Cancelled

Eight people boarded the plane from Bastar which was flagged off by PM Modi from Bhilai. The plane was given the traditional water canon salute at the airport after being inaugurated.

Vinod Kushwaha | News18

Updated:June 15, 2018, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Day After Modi's Grand Inauguration, Bastar Flight Cancelled
Image for representation.
Chhattisgarh: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off UDAN in Bhilai, the flight seems to have already hit a roadblock. According to sources, the flight from Jagdalpur to Vishakapatnam was cancelled after it failed to receive naval clearance.

Once authorities of Vishakapatnam Airport realised that the clearance had not been given, they informed officials in Air Odisha and denied the aircraft's permission to land in Vishakapatnam. The air services in Bastar are the responsibility of Air Odisha.

Bastar, battling Maoist insurgency for long, on Friday became the latest addition to the country's aviation map with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the first flight from Jagdalpur to Raipur. The regional connectivity scheme UDAN, links Bastar, 20 km from Jagdalpur, aerially with Chhattisgarh's capital, which is well connected to different cities in the country.

Eight people boarded the plane from Bastar which was flagged off by PM Modi from Bhilai. The plane was given the traditional water canon salute at the airport after being inaugurated.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You