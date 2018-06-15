Day After Modi's Grand Inauguration, Bastar Flight Cancelled

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off UDAN in Bhilai, the flight seems to have already hit a roadblock. According to sources, the flight from Jagdalpur to Vishakapatnam was cancelled after it failed to receive naval clearance.Once authorities of Vishakapatnam Airport realised that the clearance had not been given, they informed officials in Air Odisha and denied the aircraft's permission to land in Vishakapatnam. The air services in Bastar are the responsibility of Air Odisha.Bastar, battling Maoist insurgency for long, on Friday became the latest addition to the country's aviation map with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the first flight from Jagdalpur to Raipur. The regional connectivity scheme UDAN, links Bastar, 20 km from Jagdalpur, aerially with Chhattisgarh's capital, which is well connected to different cities in the country.Eight people boarded the plane from Bastar which was flagged off by PM Modi from Bhilai. The plane was given the traditional water canon salute at the airport after being inaugurated.