English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London, ED Says UK Govt Has Approved His Extradition Request
Sources in the Enforcement Directorate said that UK’s home secretary sent Nirav Modi's extradition request to a court on March 6.
In a video posted by the newspaper, Nirav Modi can be seen sporting a handle-bar moustache and wearing an Ostrich Hide jacket, estimated to cost £10,000. (Credits: The Telegraph)
Loading...
New Delhi: A Day after UK-based The Telegraph tracked down Nirav Modi in London’s West End, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that the UK government has forwarded its extradition request to a designated court for further proceeding.
Modi is accused of siphoning off Rs 13,000 crore from the Punjab National Bank.
ED sources told News 18 that UK’s home secretary sent the request to the designated court on March 6. The court will consider the initial arrest of the fugitive businessman after going through the evidence filed by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.
However, the sources said there has been no written confirmation to Indian authorities so far and the UK has only verbally informed about the movement of extradition request to the designated court.
The allegations against Modi are that the companies linked to the jeweller and his relatives received credit worth close to Rs 14,000 crore between 2011 and 2017 using false guarantees supplied by two officials of the PNB.
On the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, the ED initiated investigation against Modi on February 14, 2018, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
ED said it had earlier sent 18 letter rogatories (LR) to countries such as Armania, Belgium, China, France, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Sotuth Africa, UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singamore and Switzerland. It added that acting on its July 2018 request for extradition to UK, the country’s home ministry confirmed that the request was certified by the home secretary and sent to Westminster Magistrate Court for further proceedings.
Meanwhile, Nirav Modi’s luxurious bungalow in Alibaug was demolished by the office of the district Collector of Raigad on Friday.
Situated at Kihim beach, over 90 km from Mumbai, it was declared illegal along with 58 other structures that flouted all environmental norms.
Modi is accused of siphoning off Rs 13,000 crore from the Punjab National Bank.
ED sources told News 18 that UK’s home secretary sent the request to the designated court on March 6. The court will consider the initial arrest of the fugitive businessman after going through the evidence filed by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI.
However, the sources said there has been no written confirmation to Indian authorities so far and the UK has only verbally informed about the movement of extradition request to the designated court.
The allegations against Modi are that the companies linked to the jeweller and his relatives received credit worth close to Rs 14,000 crore between 2011 and 2017 using false guarantees supplied by two officials of the PNB.
On the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, the ED initiated investigation against Modi on February 14, 2018, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
ED said it had earlier sent 18 letter rogatories (LR) to countries such as Armania, Belgium, China, France, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Sotuth Africa, UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singamore and Switzerland. It added that acting on its July 2018 request for extradition to UK, the country’s home ministry confirmed that the request was certified by the home secretary and sent to Westminster Magistrate Court for further proceedings.
Meanwhile, Nirav Modi’s luxurious bungalow in Alibaug was demolished by the office of the district Collector of Raigad on Friday.
Situated at Kihim beach, over 90 km from Mumbai, it was declared illegal along with 58 other structures that flouted all environmental norms.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
- Djokovic Dispatches Fratangelo to Book Kohlschreiber Clash
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- Nissan Kicks Review: Is This the One for You?
- Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results