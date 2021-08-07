Day After Peace Talk, Mizoram Says Essentials Still Not Allowed; Assam Rushes Govt Team

Days after tensions between Assam and Mizoram over border dispute, Mizoram Chief Secretary said that the supply of essentials has been hit in the state as the vehicles coming from Assam are not being allowed to come in. Assam and Mizoram agreed on Thursday to withdraw forces from all disputed border areas and work towards lasting peace in the first meeting between the two states.

Mizoram Chief Secretary said that vehicles are not allowed in the state through NH-306 despite the withdrawal of a travel advisory issued recently by Assam government. As most of Mizoram’s supplies come via Assam through the NH-306, the no movement of vehicles for the last two weeks has hit the resources, including essential items.

Assam Urban Development Minister is on his way to Silchar in Assam to ensure smooth transition of vehicles between the states.

A report in NDTV said that Mizoram is still facing an “acute shortage" of medicines used in the treatment of coronavirus patients, the state’s Health Minister said, as trucks carrying essentials were unable to enter the state from Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had appealed last night to allow the movement of goods.

“In the unfortunate incident of 26 July, 21, we lost 6 precious lives. These brave hearts were also loving fathers, sons, brothers, husbands to many. Assam’s heart bleeds for them. Many remain injured. We pray for their early recovery,” Assam CM said.

“We must, however, move on, on the path of peace and progress. While we stand committed to protect the constitutional boundaries, I would appeal to our people to allow movement of goods to Mizoram,” he added.

