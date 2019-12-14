Take the pledge to vote

Day After Protest Against Citizenship Act, Jamia Postpones Semester Exams Scheduled for Today

The students had planned to boycott the exams to protest against the citizenship law and also against Friday's violence following clashes with police during their march.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Students clash with police at Jamia (Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia university has postponed all semester exams scheduled for Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity after violent clashes between police and students over the controversial Citizenship Act.

"All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed," a senior varsity official said. Jamia students have called a university lockdown on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against CAB and also against the Friday's violence following clashes with police during their march.

