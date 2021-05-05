Day after Punjab Govt's Nod, Chandigarh Says No to Liquor Vends During Covid Lockdown

A day after the Punjab government allowed liquor vends to remain open during the ongoing complete lockdown in the state, the Union Territory (UT) administration of Chandigarh rejected a similar plea from liquor vend operators on Wednesday.

A week-long lockdown has been imposed Chandigarh, which is also the capital of Punjab as well as Haryana, in view of the surge in COVD-19 cases. Barring shops selling essential commodities, all commercial establishments have been ordered to remain shut. Punjab has, however, revised its policy and allowed liquor shops to remain open in the state.

The Union territory of Chandigarh, Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana form the tri-city area. So while liquor vends will now be open in Mohali, they will remain shut in Chandigarh and Panchkula. All the three cities have been reporting a surge in coronavirus cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here