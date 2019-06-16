Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Day After Raids, Parle-G Rubbishes Reports of Employing Children at Raipur Factory

Claiming that none of Parle's factories or operations employ people below 18 years of age, the statement said the matter is being investigated at present, and assured "concrete action to address the situation".

PTI

Updated:June 16, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Day After Raids, Parle-G Rubbishes Reports of Employing Children at Raipur Factory
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Under fire for allegedly employing children at a unit in Raipur, biscuit maker Parle-G Sunday said the Chhattisgarh facility, from where the minors were rescued, was operated by a third-party contractor.

Makers of the popular biscuit brand are investigating the matter and assured "concrete action", a day after a storm erupted against the company for allegedly employing child labourers.

"The factory, in this case, is not owned or run by Parle Products and is operated by a third-party, sub-contractor," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding it is "concerned" by the allegations.

Claiming that none of Parle's factories or operations employ people below 18 years of age, the statement said the matter is being investigated at present, and assured "concrete action to address the situation".

Acting on a specific tip-off, a government task force on child labour raided a facility in Raipur Friday and rescued 26 children from the plant which manufactured Parle G products.

The children, aged between 13-17 years, hailed from nearby states as well and used to be paid between Rs 5,000- 7,000 for 12 hours of work per day.

The children have been sent to a shelter and a case has been registered by officials from theWomen and Child Development department against the factory owner under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram