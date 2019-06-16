Day After Raids, Parle-G Rubbishes Reports of Employing Children at Raipur Factory

Mumbai: Under fire for allegedly employing children at a unit in Raipur, biscuit maker Parle-G Sunday said the Chhattisgarh facility, from where the minors were rescued, was operated by a third-party contractor.

Makers of the popular biscuit brand are investigating the matter and assured "concrete action", a day after a storm erupted against the company for allegedly employing child labourers.

"The factory, in this case, is not owned or run by Parle Products and is operated by a third-party, sub-contractor," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding it is "concerned" by the allegations.

Claiming that none of Parle's factories or operations employ people below 18 years of age, the statement said the matter is being investigated at present, and assured "concrete action to address the situation".

Acting on a specific tip-off, a government task force on child labour raided a facility in Raipur Friday and rescued 26 children from the plant which manufactured Parle G products.

The children, aged between 13-17 years, hailed from nearby states as well and used to be paid between Rs 5,000- 7,000 for 12 hours of work per day.

The children have been sent to a shelter and a case has been registered by officials from theWomen and Child Development department against the factory owner under the Juvenile Justice Act.