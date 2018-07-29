Day After Raigad Bus Accident Killed 33, NDRF Says 'More Bodies Spotted'

#Raigad bus accident: Search operation will continue as we have spotted few more bodies. We need to check if there are bodies underneath the bus- Vairavanathan, Deputy Commandant, NDRF #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/HosSP67561 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

A day after 33 staff members of a Maharashtra agriculture university were killed in a bus accident, the National Disaster Response Force on Sunday said that they have spotted a few more bodies as search operation is still underway.The varsity staff members died when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a 500-feet gorge at Ambenali Ghat near Poladpur town of Raigad district around 12:30 pm on Saturday.Speaking to news agency ANI, NDRF Deputy Commandant Vairavanathan, "Search operation will continue as we have spotted few more bodies. We need to check if there are bodies underneath the bus."The private bus was carrying 34 people. NDRF said that twenty-five bodies have been recovered till now, and efforts are on to find others.SP Anil Paraskar said the passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district in Western Maharashtra, for a picnic, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and it fell into the gorge.All the bus passengers were staff of the Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth at Dapoli in Raigad district, he said.A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was at the spot to pull out the bodies from the ill-fated bus. A dozen ambulances and 15 doctors were at the scene, Additional SP Sanjay Patil said.The lone survivor, Prakash Sawant, said mud and loose stones on that particular stretch of the ghat road caused the bus tyres to skid."The bus veered to the left and fell into the gorge before we could understand what was happening. Trees arrested the fall someway down. I had managed to jump out in time. I climbed my way up somehow," he said, recounting the tragedy.When Sawant reached the road, he saw a crowd of people."One of them gave me a mobile phone. I called up the police control room and informed them," he said.Originally, 40 people were supposed to join the trip to Mahabaleshwar, but some of them opted out at the last moment because the bus was small and there was no space, Sawant said.(With PTI inputs)