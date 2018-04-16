English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After Raj Thackeray Opposes Nanar Refinery Project, MNS Workers Ransack Office
According to a security guard of the Nanar refinery project office, at around 3.30pm five men wearing scarfs of MNS entered the office located on second floor of Commerce Center in Tardeo area of Mumbai. They enquired whether they were at the correct address and started vandalizing the office.
File photo of Raj Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Members of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena here on Monday vandalized the office of Ratnagiri Refinery And Petrochemicals Limited, the company associated with the Nanar refinery project.
According to a security guard of the office, at around 3.30pm five men wearing scarfs of MNS entered the office located on second floor of Commerce Center in Tardeo area of Mumbai. They enquired whether they were at the correct address and started vandalizing the office.
MNS members were also carrying stones along with them, which were used to target glass doors, cabins and furniture. The attack lasted for a couple of minutes, after which MNS members escaped from the spot.
The incident was recorded by one of the men and later circulated on social media. Police have registered a case and have detained the men involved.
This development comes a day after Thackeray announced firm opposition to Nanar oil refinery complex project in the ecologically sensitive Ratnagiri district.
Farmers and fishermen opposing the project had met Thackeray on Saturday after which Raj had declared support and had opposed the project.
Speaking at a party programme in Mulund on Sunday, Thackeray said, “We will not allow it. Take it wherever you want, take the project to moon, but not in Nanar.”
However, it is not only the MNS but the locals have been able to secure support from several other political parties including Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
If completed, the Nanar oil refinery complex project worth Rs. 3 trillion will be the world's biggest single-location oil refinery project with a capacity to process 60 million tonnes annually.
The residents of Nanar are opposing the project fearing that the refinery will pose a threat to the livelihoods of locals who are largely dependent on fishing and farming.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
