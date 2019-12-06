Day After RBI Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged, Rupee Settles 9 Paise up at 71.20 Against US Dollar
While easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic currency, investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of India signalled to continue with accommodative stance.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 71.20 against the US dollar on Friday, a day after the RBI kept the key policy rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.
Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of India signalled to continue with accommodative stance, while easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic currency, forex traders said.
However, heavy selling in domestic equities weighed on the domestic unit and restricted the gains, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 71.30 and shuttled between a high of 71.19 and a low of 71.43. It finally finished at 71.20, lower by 9 paise.
The domestic unit had settled at 71.29 against the US dollar on Thursday.
The local unit registered a gain of 54 paise this week.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Data Protection Law Gets Closer to Reality With Stiff Penalties for Data Leaks And Breaches
- Inside Edge 2 Review: The Game Gets Murkier and More Thrilling
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Should Play Independently, Says Her Mother
- YouTube Rewind 2019 Seems to Have Outdone Itself in Being Bad, 'Lazy, and Low Budget'
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report